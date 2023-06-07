Pope Francis to have intestinal surgery in Rome on Wednesday

(ROME) -- Pope Francis will undergo an intestinal surgery on Wednesday and spend several days in the hospital recovering, Vatican officials said.

After his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, the pontiff went to Gemelli hospital in Rome, "where in the early afternoon he will undergo a Laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis under general anaesthesia," Matteo Bruni, director of the press office for The Holy See, said in a statement in Italian.

The surgery was arranged within the last few days, the Vatican said. He's expected to stay in the hospital for several days to make a full recovery.

The 86-year-old pontiff spent three days in the hospital in March after he complained he was having difficulty breathing.

The pontiff's hospital stay had gone well "with normal medical progress," as he recovered from bronchitis, Vatican officials said at the time.

