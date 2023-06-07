Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close after 30 years in business

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 2:06 am
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close after 30 years in businessLONGVIEW – In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe announced it’s permanent closure after years of health battles. Dudley’s Cajun Cafe has been a staple in Longview for the past 30 years, being voted the best Cajun food for 28 years in a row. The restaurant has also been in Texas Monthly four separate times and owners Dudley and Sheryl Lang it is, “all thanks to our loyal customers.”

According to our news partner KETK the restaurant will be closing its doors permanently on June 10 at 8 p.m. due to the owners personal health reasons.



