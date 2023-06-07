East Texas senator talks property tax relief, car inspections, online privacy

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 2:06 am

TYLER — Special session one is still in progress with Gov. Greg Abbott’s two top priorities being property tax relief and immigration.

Monday, our news partner KETK was able to talk with State Sen. Bryan Hughes about the 88th Legislative Session and his thoughts on the current special session. “So, we’ll be coming back in the special session, in the regular session, a whole lot of good stuff got accomplished, sometimes that gets overshadowed when we have to come back for a special,” Hughes said. He mentioned that he’s particularly proud of House Bill 4 passing. He also shared the progress on property tax relief, saying the details are still being worked out.

Another potential change from the state capitol could be the end of requiring vehicle state inspections. “The evidence has shown it doesn’t do much for safety, most traffic accidents are based on other factors, alcohol, drugs, distracted driving,” Hughes said. “We don’t see the elements covered by the inspection process, so we’re excited about getting rid of that process in the state of Texas.”

According to the Legislative Texas Library website, the limit to special sessions is a maximum of 30 days but imposes no minimum. The 88th Legislature’s special session was called on May 29, and June 28 will mark 30 days out.

