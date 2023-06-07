Yankees to place Aaron Judge on 10-day IL with toe injury

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 1:51 am

ByJOON LEE

NEW YORK — For the second time this season, the New York Yankees will need to play without Aaron Judge.

New York plans to place its superstar slugger on the injured list with a contusion and a ligament sprain in his right big toe, manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday night’s loss to the Chicago White Sox. Judge does not have a fracture or break in his toe, according to team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

“The biggest thing now is trying to get the swelling out of there,” Boone said. “He had some improvements today, but now we’ll see where he is in the coming days and then week. But the biggest thing is getting the swelling out of there.”

“I think it definitely could have been worse. Hopefully it’s on the shorter side of things.”

Judge was hurt while making a running catch and crashing into the outfield fence Saturday against the Dodgers and hadn’t played since.

He also spent time on the injured list earlier this season because of a right hamstring strain. When he’s been healthy, Judge has put up MVP-type numbers again, hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 homers and 2.2 bWAR in 49 games.

New York’s pitching depth also is getting tested.

Nestor Cortes will be placed on the injured list due to a left shoulder injury. Boone mentioned Cortes has struggled to bounce back between starts. He’s expected to miss at least two starts.

So far this season, Cortes has a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 59 batters in 59⅓ innings.

To replace Cortes, New York called up Randy Vasquez from Triple-A. The righty made his major league debut on May 26 against the San Diego Padres, allowing two runs in 4⅔ innings pitched.

Also, pitcher Ryan Weber was diagnosed with a UCL strain. The 32-year-old righty has pitched in eight games this season, posting a 3.14 ERA in 14⅓ innings.

“Now it’s determining a course of action,” Boone said of Weber. “If it’s going to be rehab with time down. Surgery is on the table. No decision on that yet.”

