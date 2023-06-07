Semien hitting streak at 25 games, Rangers beat Cardinals 6-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas second baseman Marcus Semien had a go-ahead double that extended his majors-best hitting streak to 25 games as the AL West-leading Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4. Dane Dunning worked 5 2/3 innings Tuesday night to win again since taking injured ace Jacob deGrom’s spot in the starting rotation. Will Smith worked the ninth for his 11th save. Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García hit solo homers for the Rangers. They are 40-20. Cardinals rookie left-hander Matthew Liberatore allowed five runs over four innings. Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker homered for St. Louis, which is 0-5 on this road trip.

