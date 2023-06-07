Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 1:41 am
SACRAMENTO (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration says three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the southern border to California on private planes went willingly. The Tuesday comments by a spokeswoman from the Florida Division of Emergency Management dispute allegations by California officials that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses. Two planes have arrived in Sacramento carrying asylum-seekers mostly from Colombia and Venezuela. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he’s investigating whether any violations of criminal or civil law occurred. DeSantis has previously paid to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.



