Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending right elbow surgery

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 9:06 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed Jacob deGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal in free agency last winter hoping the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner could help them get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and make a push toward winning a World Series. They also knew the risks, with the pitcher coming off two injury-plagued seasons with the New York Mets. Even with deGrom sidelined since late April, the AL West-leading Rangers are off to the best start in franchise history — but now will be without their prized acquisition until at least next year. The team said Tuesday that deGrom will have season-ending surgery next week to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. “We’ve got a special group here and to not be able to be out there and help them win, that stinks,” deGrom said, pausing several times with tears in his eyes. “Wanting to be out there and helping the team, it’s a disappointment.”



