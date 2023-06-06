Today is Tuesday June 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jacksonville girl reported missing

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jacksonville girl reported missingJACKSONVILLE, TX – A Jacksonville girl is reported missing by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, and they are asking for the public’s help. Madison Clark has not been seen since May 27th and was last spotted at 6:30pm that evening getting into a white, four-door sedan.
She is described as 5’3″, 112 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and red/black/white Nike high top shoes. She has dyed red hair and has two studs in her nose and is wearing earrings.
The release says she also goes by the nicknames “Madi,” “Royalty” or “Jersey.” If you have any information on Madison Clark please call the Cherokee County Sheriff at 903-683-2271 or simply call the local police.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC