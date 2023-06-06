Jacksonville girl reported missing

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 4:27 pm

JACKSONVILLE, TX – A Jacksonville girl is reported missing by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, and they are asking for the public’s help. Madison Clark has not been seen since May 27th and was last spotted at 6:30pm that evening getting into a white, four-door sedan.

She is described as 5’3″, 112 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and red/black/white Nike high top shoes. She has dyed red hair and has two studs in her nose and is wearing earrings.

The release says she also goes by the nicknames “Madi,” “Royalty” or “Jersey.” If you have any information on Madison Clark please call the Cherokee County Sheriff at 903-683-2271 or simply call the local police.

