2 shot at Maryland cemetery during burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 4:06 pm

Tetra Images/Getty Images

(BOWIE, Md.) -- Two people have been shot, one fatally, at a Maryland cemetery during the burial of a 10-year-old girl who fell victim to gun violence last month, according to police.

It appears Tuesday afternoon's shooting at Washington National Cemetery in Prince George's County, just outside of Washington, D.C., stemmed from a "dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral," Prince George's County police Maj. David Blazer said at a news conference.

A man, who died from his gunshot wounds, and a woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were not directly connected to the funeral for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, Blazer said.

One person is in custody, Blazer said.

Davis was in the car with her family on Mother's Day when she was "accidentally hit in a barrage of gunfire," said Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police.

