Services for Hawkins teen who died in weekend car accident announced

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 4:14 pm

GILMER – Hawkins ISD announced services for Jaykob Dodd who died in a car accident last weekend. According to our news partner KETK, there will be a visitation Thursday night from 6 to 8 at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. The funeral is Friday morning starting at 10, with the burial afterwards at Enoch Cemetery. A candlelight service will be held Saturday night at 8:30 in the Hawkins ISD parking lot. An obituary for Jaykob Dodd can be view here.

