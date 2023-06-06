Today is Tuesday June 06, 2023
Services for Hawkins teen who died in weekend car accident announced

June 6, 2023
Services for Hawkins teen who died in weekend car accident announcedGILMER – Hawkins ISD announced services for Jaykob Dodd who died in a car accident last weekend. According to our news partner KETK, there will be a visitation Thursday night from 6 to 8 at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. The funeral is Friday morning starting at 10, with the burial afterwards at Enoch Cemetery. A candlelight service will be held Saturday night at 8:30 in the Hawkins ISD parking lot. An obituary for Jaykob Dodd can be view here.



