Gulf’s ‘dead zone’ forecast to be smaller than average, but still twice reduction goal

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 3:14 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The oxygen-depleted “dead zone” that forms each year in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana and Texas is forecast to cover about 4,155 square miles this year. That’s about 1,200 square miles smaller than the average during the 36-year history of dead zone measurements in the Gulf, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday, but still more than twice as large as the long-term hypoxia reduction goal set by a federal-state task force.This year’s forecast would be about 1,000 square miles larger than what was actually measured last year.



