1 scratch-off 1 million dollars for East Texan

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 2:36 pm

MARSHALL – A person who calls the city of Marshall “home”, recently bought a lottery ticket and won a million dollars. According to our news partner KETK, the winner, who is a Marshall native has elected to remain anonymous. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31 billion to the Foundation School Fund. This fund helps support Texas public education.

