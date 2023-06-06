Today is Tuesday June 06, 2023
Man arrested for murder in Tyler missing person case

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 9:17 am
Man arrested for murder in Tyler missing person caseTYLER – A Tatum man was arrested for murder on Monday after the missing person case of a 51-year-old Tyler woman was reclassified as a homicide. According to our news partner KETK, Paula Belonga was last seen on April 7 leaving her apartment complex, her Chevrolet Impalla was found on April 12 in Zavalla. Tyler police said after obtaining evidence, the case was classified from a missing person to a homicide, and an arrest warrant was issued for Jesse Williams, 40 of Tatum, for murder. Williams was arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Smith County Jail. His bond was set at $750,000.



