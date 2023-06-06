Today is Tuesday June 06, 2023
Kaley Cuoco says daughter Matilda is burnin’ up for the Jonas Brothers

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 8:13 am
Kaley Cuoco's two-month-old daughter Matilda is "obsessed" with the Jonas Brothers.

"She loves the Jonas Brothers," The Big Bang Theory alum tells E! News.

"We turned it on, and I thought it was a fluke, and she was listening," Cuoco explains, "and then the next night I put it on in the bathroom when she was crying, and again she looked up and was listening."

"I was like 'Oh, it's not a fluke.' She loves them," Kaley continues, joking, "So this is her first crush, on the Jonas Brothers."

Also high on Matilda's playlist is "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," adds Cuoco. "So if Jonas Brothers could record a 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,' that would be really great for our household."

Kaley and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on March 30. She's the first child for both.

