New food bank CEO looking for solutions amid high grocery prices

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 6:00 am

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank introduced its sixth Chief Executive Officer, David Emerson. According to our news partner KETK, Emerson has more than 20 years of leadership in Arkansas where he served as the Executive Director at the Midwest Food Bank. With financial struggles and high inflation making it harder for people to afford the prices at the grocery store, he plans to utilize his experience to address food insecurity in rural areas. David Emerson said he wants to try and find a solution to the higher costs. A Federal Reserve report showed that only 63% of adults can cover an unexpected $400 expense.

“I’m a big propionate of partnering with other organizations and I know the East Texas Food Bank has been doing that, so I want to continue doing that and build upon that so we are addressing the holistic problem not just the food,” said Emerson. He hopes to get down to the root issue and make a lasting impact. “I think it’s 50% of what we give out is considered high nutritious value and I want to continue to push that number higher as well,” said Emerson. Emerson said that there is no shame in needing help. If you are looking to lend a hand, the food bank is volunteer-driven and can always use more help

