Rangers walk-off Cards 4-3

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2023 at 2:54 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a game-ending RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers won their fourth game in a row with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Marcus Semien had already extended his majors-best hitting streak to 24 games with two more hits before his one-out walk in the ninth off Génesis Cabrera. Semien scored the winning run when Lowe hit an opposite-field grounder through the left side of the infield. The Cardinals have lost four in a row. They tied the game with two runs in the eighth.



