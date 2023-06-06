Astros homer four times in 11-4 win over Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Corey Julks hit his first career grand slam, Brandon Bielak matched his career high by pitching 6 2/3 innings and the Houston Astros used a season-high 19 hits to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4. Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit solo homers and Jake Meyers added a two-run blast as the Astros won for the eighth time in 11 games. Houston has won 19 of 25. Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho hit solo home runs, but Toronto had its four-game winning streak halted.

