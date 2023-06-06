271 pot plants discovered in Angelina County

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 9:42 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY — Angelina County authorities make a wellness check, instead find about 271 marijuana plants. According to our news partner KETK, Angelina County Deputies and EMS found an unconscious white male in the same place where the plants were growing. Deputies then arrested a woman because she wouldn’t identify herself, while another was released. The man who was found unconscious was hospitalized briefly, but charges are expected to be filed

