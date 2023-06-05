Jacksonville is renamed ‘Tomatoville’

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 8:10 pm

JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville’s 39th annual Tomato Fest is Saturday June 10. According to our news partner KETK, Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorman issued a proclamation officially changing Jacksonville’s name to “Tomatoville”, through this Saturday. The Tomato Fest is when the Jacksonville tomato takes center stage each year. On the schedule in Tomato Fest; a dodgeball tournament, salsa contest and, as you would expect a tomato growing contest. Festival planners expect a record number of vendors and attendees.

