Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 8:10 pm
Jacksonville is renamed ‘Tomatoville’JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville’s 39th annual Tomato Fest is Saturday June 10. According to our news partner KETK, Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorman issued a proclamation officially changing Jacksonville’s name to “Tomatoville”, through this Saturday. The Tomato Fest is when the Jacksonville tomato takes center stage each year. On the schedule in Tomato Fest; a dodgeball tournament, salsa contest and, as you would expect a tomato growing contest. Festival planners expect a record number of vendors and attendees.



