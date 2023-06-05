Today is Monday June 05, 2023
‘1923’ coming to Blu-ray and DVD August 8

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 4:27 pm
Paramount+

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on August 8.

The record-breaking Paramount+ drama from creator Taylor Sheridan stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara, as the Dutton clan fights for their ranching empire in a changing America.

The series also stars Brandon Sklenar as WWI vet-turned-big game hunter Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as his eventual bride, Alexandra, and Timothy Dalton as the sleazy baron Donald Whitfield.

The new release comes making-of featurettes including "Unstoppable Change: The Adventure of 1923"; "I Am the Land: Teonna Rainwater," centering on Aminah Nieves' native character; "Reflecting Humanity: The Art & Craft of Editing 1923"; and "Inside the Series," as well as other exclusive content.

