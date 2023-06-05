Today is Monday June 05, 2023
See Kim Cattrall as supermodel-turned-mogul with Miss Benny in trailer to Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 1:17 pm
Netflix

Days after it was reported that Kim Cattrall would appear in the Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That..., the star appears as a supermodel-turned-business mogul in the trailer to Netflix's upcoming series Glamorous.

The show stars American Horror Story veteran Ben J. Pierce, also known as Miss Benny, as Marco, "a young gender non-conforming queer man" who gets the chance to work for Cattrall's Madolyn Addison, who launched "one of the industry's most successful beauty brands" just because "nobody thought I could."

Marco soon discovers going from the makeup counter to corporate America isn't so easy. "This job isn't just glitter and glamour," Cattrall warns Marco. "It's hard work."

Meanwhile, as Marco capers around the office, Madolyn's son (Zane Phillips) thinks the new hire is a "bad influence." He sniffs, "He's gonna 'yass kween' us into bankruptcy."

The streaming service teases, "It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer."

The show debuts June 22.

