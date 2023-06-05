Today is Monday June 05, 2023
Senator Cruz tours UT Health Science Center

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 1:57 pm
Senator Cruz tours UT Health Science CenterTYLER – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today toured the University of Texas Tyler Health Science Center in Tyler, Texas. Sen. Cruz toured the Public Health Lab of East Texas and participated in a roundtable with UT Tyler leadership.

About the tour, Sen. Cruz said, “Texas is the home of innovators, and I’m proud to see UT Tyler Health Science Center leading the way on the cutting edge of innovative healthcare, and the new medical school training our next generation of leaders in the healthcare industry. In the Senate, I’m fighting for Texas healthcare and innovation, and I will continue to champion the good work being done here at UT Tyler Health Science Center.”

UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, said, “We appreciate Senator Cruz for visiting our campus today to learn more about what UT Tyler is doing to address health care and workforce needs in East Texas. As we prepare to welcome the first class of medical students at the UT Tyler School of Medicine, I want to thank all of our elected representatives, the UT System and our East Texas community for the continued support of our health care education and research advancements.”



