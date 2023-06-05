Today is Monday June 05, 2023
Jeremy Renner looking “phenomenal” at Arizona fan convention

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 10:26 am
Photo courtesy Tony Contreras

Jeremy Renner's progress following his near fatal snowplow accident on January 1 continues to impress.

The Oscar-nominated actor and Marvel movie star attended an autograph signing Friday at Phoenix Fan Fusion convention in Arizona. Even after posing for hundreds of pictures with fans, he was still going strong, according to attendee and costumer Tony Contreras.

Wearing his Avengers: Endgame-era Iron Man suit, he had a photo snapped with the smiling star.

Contreras tells ABC Audio that Renner looked "phenomenal," adding, "I wasn't expecting to see him [looking] like his usual awesome self."

Calling Renner an "inspiration," the fan noted, "If you didn't know what he'd gone through, his appearance would never have given it away."

The actor also received a standing ovation at a Q&A panel at the convention, where he addressed the accident that left him fighting for his life, with more than 30 broken bones and other serious injuries.

"Under the snowplow, it's a different view," he said, according to AZ Central. "But you know, no harm no foul, essentially. I'm coming back stronger."

Renner was closer to home last week, touring the campus of University of Nevada, Reno, with his fellow Rennervations star and executive producer Rory Millikin. "I was inspired by the stories of these lovely students who just made my day !" the Hawkeye star said on Instagram, vowing, "I'm coming back!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



