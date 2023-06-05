Today is Monday June 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘grown-ish’ adds Kelly Rowland, Latto, Omarion, NLE Choppa to season 6 guest star lineup

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 7:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cécile Boko

Freeform's grown-ish has added musical icons Kelly RowlandOmarionNLE Choppa, and Latto to their lineup of season 6 guest stars.

The news was announced during a panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin, TX over the weekend. 

Rowland will portray Edie, "a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U" and Latto will take on the role of Sloane, "a wine rep who counts Doug -- played by Diggy Simmons -- as a client," according to a press release.

Omarion and NLE Choppa will portray themselves, respectively. 

The foursome will join previously announced guest stars Lil Yachty, and Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals for the sixth and final season of the series. 

Season 6 of grown-ish, which stars Marcus ScribnerTrevor JacksonDiggy SimmonsDaniella PerkinsJustine SkyeTara Raani and Yara Shahidi, will air in two parts.

grown-ish season 6A premieres June 28 at 10 pm on Freeform and the next day on Hulu. Season 6B will premiere summer 2024. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC