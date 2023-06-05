Today is Monday June 05, 2023
Rangers keep rolling in 12-3 rout of Mariners

June 5, 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien extended baseball’s longest hitting streak this season to 23 games, Jonah Heim homered and drove in five runs, and Texas’ offense kept rolling in a 12-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Corey Seager also went deep as the Rangers won consecutive games by a combined score of 28-9 after taking the series opener 2-0. The AL West leaders scored at least 10 runs for a major league-leading 16th time in 58 games. Nathan Eovaldi allowed one hit with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings for his seventh consecutive victory.



