Rangers keep rolling in 12-3 rout of Mariners

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 5:56 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien extended baseball’s longest hitting streak this season to 23 games, Jonah Heim homered and drove in five runs, and Texas’ offense kept rolling in a 12-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Corey Seager also went deep as the Rangers won consecutive games by a combined score of 28-9 after taking the series opener 2-0. The AL West leaders scored at least 10 runs for a major league-leading 16th time in 58 games. Nathan Eovaldi allowed one hit with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings for his seventh consecutive victory.

