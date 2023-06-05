Today is Monday June 05, 2023
Texas beats Miami 10-6, to win Coral Gables Regional

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 5:55 am
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jalin Flores hit a grand slam to cap a nine-run bottom of the third inning and Texas beat Miami 10-6 to win the Coral Gables Regional. Texas moves on to its third consecutive super regional appearance and fourth in seven years under coach David Pierce. Flores struck out to lead off the third inning but Jack O’Dowd singled to right and, after Mitchell Daly walked, scored on double by Jared Thomas. Peyton Powell hit a two-RBI single, Garret Guillemette added a two-run double before Porter Brown and Eric Kennedy each drew a walk to load the bases and Flores hit a deep shot to center to give Texas a 9-3 lead. Dominic Pitelli and Yohandy Morales each hit a three-run home run for Miami.



