Today is Monday June 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oregon State eliminates Sam Houston at regional

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 5:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown combined to pitch seven scoreless innings of relief, Brady Kasper’s two-run single gave Oregon State the lead for good and the Beavers beat Sam Houston 3-1 in an elimination game at the Baton Rouge Regional. Oregon State, which lost 6-5 to LSU earlier. advances to face the Tigers. The Beavers need two wins — and LSU just one — to win the regional and advance to the super regionals. Mikey Kane hit and RBI double in the top of the fourth inning and scored on a two-RBI single by Brady Kasper to give Oregon State a 3-1 lead. Starter Marshall Wales gave up three runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over 5 innings for Sam Houston.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC