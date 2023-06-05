Today is Monday June 05, 2023
Stanford wallops Texas A&M, 13-5, forces Monday showdown

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 5:53 am
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Malcolm Moore hit a two-run home run and Tommy Troy belted a grand slam, both in the seventh inning, as Stanford beat Texas A&M 13-5 to force a winner-take-all showdown for the Stanford Regional championship and a berth in the super regionals. The Aggies knocked Stanford into Sunday’s elimination rounds with an 8-5 win Saturday. The Cardinal knocked Cal State Fullerton out, 6-5 earlier Sunday, with freshman Nick Dugan working 3 ⅔ innings of relief to earn the win.



