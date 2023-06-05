Today is Monday June 05, 2023
Woman killed in parked car, 3 children hurt in gunfire

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2023 at 7:16 am
SUNNYVALE (AP) — Police in Texas say a woman was fatally shot and four members of her family, including three children, were wounded in their car after they parked at an apartment complex. Police in the town of Sunnyvale, near Dallas, are looking for at least two suspects, a man and a woman, who had followed the family in a black car before the shooting on Sunday evening. Police Chief Bill Vegas says numerous shots were fired. The woman died at the scene. A man and the children, ages 8 to 10, were taken to hospitals. Vegas says their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.



