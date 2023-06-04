Real Salt Lake 2-1 victory over Austin

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2023 at 4:17 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rubio Rubín found the net for the first time this season — scoring a goal in each half — to guide Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Rubín staked Real Salt Lake (5-7-4) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Jasper Löffelsend and scored in the 15th minute. Rubín pushed the lead to 2-0, using assists from Maikel Chang and Andrés Gómez to score in the 81st minute. Austin (5-7-4) avoided the shutout when Julio Cascante scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Emiliano Rigoni had an assist on Cascante’s first goal of the season. Gavin Beavers had four saves in his third start this season for Real Salt Lake.

