Sam Houston finishes off Tulane in Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Redfield and Justin Wishkoski hit three-run home runs and Sam Houston defeated Tulane 10-2 in the completion of a suspended game at the Baton Rouge Regional. The game was completed Sunday after a long lightning delay on Saturday led to its suspension. Redfield’s three-run home run in the third inning on Saturday capped a four-run outburst that gave the Bearkats a 5-1 lead. Wishkoski hit his home run in the eighth inning on Sunday as the Bearkats put the game away.



