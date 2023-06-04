Rangers rough up Mariners 16-6 in Woo debut

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2023 at 2:09 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had a hit apiece on the first two pitches of Bryan Woo’s major league career, sparking the Texas Rangers in a 16-6 rout of the Seattle Mariners. Semien finished with four hits, including a three-run homer. He extended the longest hitting streak in the majors this season to 22 games. Seager singled Semien home on Woo’s second pitch, and Jonah Heim hit a tiebreaking two-run double later in the first inning. Woo allowed seven hits and six runs in just two innings. The 23-year-old right-hander got his first four outs on strikeouts.

