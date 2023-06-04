Today is Sunday June 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bregman hits grand slam, Astros beat Angels 9-6

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2023 at 2:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a grand slam, Chas McCormick homered and the Houston Astros won their third straight 9-6 over the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros broke it open with a five-run fourth, capped by Bregman’s grand slam. Martín Maldonado, Mauricio Dubón and Jeremy Peña loaded the bases on three straight singles before Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI infield single to end Angels starter Patrick Sandoval’s day. Bregman, who also walked a career-high tying four times, greeted Jacob Webb with his fifth career grand slam that just made it into the first row of the Crawford Boxes to up the lead to 7-1. The homer also extended Bregman’s hitting streak to 10 games.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC