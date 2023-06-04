Today is Sunday June 04, 2023
Weather postpones TCU-Arkansas regional game

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2023 at 2:08 am
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The NCAA tournament baseball game between TCU and Arkansas scheduled for Saturday night was moved to Sunday at a time to be announced. Thunderstorms delayed the elimination game between Arizona and Santa Clara that was scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. As of 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time, the Arizona-Santa Clara game was still in a weather delay that made the possibility of playing the second game impossible.



