Texas A&M past Stanford, 8-5 at Stanford Regional

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2023 at 2:04 am

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Haas hit a two-run double in the sixth to pull Texas A&M even, then hit another double with the bases loaded in the eighth to help the Aggies to an 8-5 win over top-seeded Stanford in the Stanford Regional. The Aggies await the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between the Cardinals and Cal State Fullerton and now are one win away from a berth in the super regionals.

