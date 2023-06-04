Trinity County Sheriff searching for alleged RV trailer, gun thief

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2023 at 2:02 am

TRINITY COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is asking for the public’s help identifying the truck used to allegedly steal a RV trailer in Trinity County on Friday. According to authorities, the truck is a white late model Ford Super Duty 4D FX4 and the trailer is a 2015 Keystone Outback 33’ Bumper-Pull with the license plate number: 8198894. Officials said that a 6.5 Savage Bolt Action Rifle with a scope and synthetic black stock was stolen as well.

Anyone with information can call Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

