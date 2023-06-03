Today is Saturday June 03, 2023
More than 11,000 with out power, traffic lights down due to weather

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 6:53 pm
More than 11,000 with out power, traffic lights down due to weatherTYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that 11,739 power outages are active as storms move through the area on Saturday. Tyler Police Department confirmed that officers are conducting traffic at multiple intersections that are down because of power outages. Officials said the intersections are being worked while crews try to restore power.

Below is a partial list of customers without power from ONCOR, SWEPCO and various electric cooperatives. Full list on KETK’s website
Gregg County – 3,531
Henderson County – 31
Rusk County – 519
Smith County – 695
Rusk County Electric Co-op – 4,632
Upshur Rural Electric Co-op – 934



