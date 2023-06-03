More than 11,000 with out power, traffic lights down due to weather

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 6:53 pm

TYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that 11,739 power outages are active as storms move through the area on Saturday. Tyler Police Department confirmed that officers are conducting traffic at multiple intersections that are down because of power outages. Officials said the intersections are being worked while crews try to restore power.

Below is a partial list of customers without power from ONCOR, SWEPCO and various electric cooperatives. Full list on KETK’s website

Gregg County – 3,531

Henderson County – 31

Rusk County – 519

Smith County – 695

Rusk County Electric Co-op – 4,632

Upshur Rural Electric Co-op – 934

