Tyler man sentenced to 18 years for intoxication manslaughter

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:07 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was sentenced to 18 years in state prison on Friday in relation to a 2022 crash that killed David Lewandowski of Hewitt, judicial records show. According to our news partner KETK Nicholas Ray Agustin, 20 of Tyler, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and intoxication assault with a vehicle on Friday, according to judicial records.

Agustin’s judicial records show he was sentenced to 10 years for possession of a controlled substance and intoxication assault. His ten year sentences will be served concurrently with his 18 year sentence which will start immediately. In 2022, DPS reported that Agustin was heading south on Highway 110 when his Ford Crown Victoria lost control and entered the northbound lane and hit the 2012 Honda Civic carrying Lewandowski. After the crash Agustin, who was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Civic was taken to a different local hospital with incapacitating injuries. Lewandowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

