Tyler man sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:07 pm
Tyler man sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault of a childTYLER – A man in Smith County was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Hunter Tadlock-Bearden, 25, pleaded guilty on April 27 and was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

In October 2020, he was wanted by the United States Marshal’s Service and Smith County District Attorney’s Office in connection to an aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to Smith County Judicial Records, the offense took place in March of 2016. Tadlock-Bearden was indicted on February 27, 2020. He has 376 days of jail credit that will be applied to the 10 year sentence.



