Woman leaves 2 children in car that catches fire while allegedly shoplifting: Police

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 3:27 pm
WFTV

(FLORIDA) -- A 24-year-old Florida woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly left two children in a car that caught fire while she was shoplifting at a mall, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Alicia Moore, who was arrested for an unrelated warrant, was charged with aggravated child abuse and arson, according to a police report.

Moore parked her car in the parking lot of a Dillard's at the Oviedo Mall, leaving the children inside her car. Moore was then observed inside Dillard's with another male and began to shoplift items, according to police. The two were watched by security for an hour, police said.

Moore then began to exit Dillard's about an hour later, only to see her vehicle engulfed in flames. She then dropped the merchandise before exiting the store, according to the police report.

Citizens who saw the vehicle engulfed in flames helped the children escape, authorities said. Law enforcement and fire rescue were notified.

The children were rushed to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital for medical attention and suffered first-degree burns from the fire, according to police.

The vehicle was totaled in the incident, according to police.

While in custody, the child neglect and arson charges were added. She faces a $15,000 bond for the child neglect charge.

Police said they do not know how the fire was started but placed blame on Moore, saying she was "neglectful," according to the police report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



