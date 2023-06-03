Alleged downtown Tyler box cutter attacker identified

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 5:03 am

TYLER – Tyler Police Department identified the man who was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in downtown Tyler as Randy Daniels, 61. Officials said that Daniels and the victim knew each other and that this was an isolated incident.

Our news partner KETK reports that a man was cut with a box cutter in downtown Tyler on Friday afternoon according to Tyler Police Department officials. The victim’s arm was treated with a tourniquet and the alleged attacker was arrested for aggravated assault. Identities have not been released but officials said that the attack did not seem random.

