US Rep. Nathaniel Moran talks debt ceiling, priorities

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:52 am

TYLER- U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran was back home in East Texas for a fundraising event in Tyler. Our new partner KETK caught up with Moran before the event and he had a lot to say about the recent debt ceiling deal and his priorities for East Texas moving forward. After only five months in D.C., Congressman Nathaniel Moran believes major policies have already been tackled on Capitol Hill to further improve life in East Texas.

“We’ve heard that without question that border security and spending were the two largest issues, so we dealt with that border security issue and passed that out of the house. We hope we will get support in the Senate and from the president,” said Moran. “I know that bipartisanship is hard and unity is hard, but we can never stop trying. There’s no other way. No matter how tough our politics gets, we see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans,” said Biden. Moran was not for the deal, and said he voted no. He said while there are some good parts to the plan, he ultimately believes East Texans needed more from the deal that would benefit them.

He says one of the best ways as far as reducing spending and reducing our deficit is to become more energy independent. “We need to unleash oil and gas industries across this nation and become more independent so that we can be a world leader not just economically, but with foreign policy and a military standpoint,” said Moran. He added that his work in D.C. is just getting started.

Go Back