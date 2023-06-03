Convicted Texas killer booted from towns in ’90s arrested again

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:37 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Police in Texas say they are looking into “potential investigative lapses” following the arrest of a convicted child murderer who is now in jail on two other murder charges. Raul Meza Jr. walked out of a Texas prison in 1993 after serving about a decade for killing an 8-year-old girl. Thirty years later, Meza has been charged with murder in the deaths of his roommate in May and a woman in 2019. Both killings happened in Austin, where investigators say they are now looking into as many as ten other unsolved cases in which Meza might be connected.

