TCU over Arizona 12-4 in Fayetteville Regional

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:33 am

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Brayden Taylor hit a three-run home run and used two singles to drive in three more runs, and TCU rolled to a 12-4 victory over Arizona in the nightcap of the Fayetteville Regional. Taylor finished with four hits in five trips to the plate for the second-seeded Horned Frogs (38-22), who advance to play No. 1 seed Arkansas (42-16) on Saturday. The third-seeded Wildcats (33-25) will play an elimination game against Santa Clara (35-19) earlier in the day. Kiko Romero hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Arizona the lead. TCU answered with Taylor’s homer and an RBI single by Anthony Silva to take a 4-2 lead. Taylor pushed the lead to 6-2 with a two-run single in the second.

