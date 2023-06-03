Today is Saturday June 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TCU over Arizona 12-4 in Fayetteville Regional

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Brayden Taylor hit a three-run home run and used two singles to drive in three more runs, and TCU rolled to a 12-4 victory over Arizona in the nightcap of the Fayetteville Regional. Taylor finished with four hits in five trips to the plate for the second-seeded Horned Frogs (38-22), who advance to play No. 1 seed Arkansas (42-16) on Saturday. The third-seeded Wildcats (33-25) will play an elimination game against Santa Clara (35-19) earlier in the day. Kiko Romero hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Arizona the lead. TCU answered with Taylor’s homer and an RBI single by Anthony Silva to take a 4-2 lead. Taylor pushed the lead to 6-2 with a two-run single in the second.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC