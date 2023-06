Oregon St. past Sam Houston, 18-2 in Baton Rouge Regional

June 3, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Micah McDowell had four base hits and drove in six runs and Gavin Turley added six more RBIs on three hits as Oregon State pummeled Sam Houston 18-2 in a first-round game in the Baton Rouge Regional. The Beavers advance to face host LSU in a second-round game Saturday. Sam Houston faces Tulane in an elimination game.

