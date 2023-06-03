Today is Saturday June 03, 2023
Texas A&M beats Cal State Fullerton 12-7 in regional nightcap

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:32 am
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jack Moss and No. 9 hitter Max Kaufer had three hits apiece and combined for five RBIs as Texas A&M rolled to a 12-7 victory over Cal State Fullerton in the nightcap of the Stanford Regional. Kaufer, a catcher, drove in three runs for the second-seeded Aggies (37-25), who advance to play No. 1 seed Stanford on Saturday. The Titans (31-23) will play an elimination game against San Jose State earlier in the day. Moss, who was among four Texas A&M players with two RBIs, erased a 3-0 deficit with a go-ahead two-run single in a five-run bottom of the second inning. The Aggies pushed across three more runs in the third to take an 8-3 lead.



