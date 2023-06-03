Today is Saturday June 03, 2023
Mexico arrests 2nd migrant in detention center fire that killed 40

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2023 at 4:37 am
MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities have arrested a second migrant for his alleged involvement in a March fire set inside a border detention center that left 40 migrants dead and dozens injured, two federal officials said Friday. One of the officials, who both requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the arrest publicly, said the Venezuelan man was arrested Thursday night at a hotel in Ciudad Juarez where federal authorities had been housing migrants discharged from hospitals.

On March 27, a small number of the migrants being held in the detention facility across the border from El Paso, Texas, started a fire in their cell apparently to protest conditions. Their highly flammable mattresses quickly filled the area with smoke and guards fled without unlocking their cell.

The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute Francisco Garduño and another high-ranking official face charges related to a failure to perform their duties of protecting migrants in custody. Despite prosecutors’ requests to remove them from their positions, they have remained free and in their jobs. Following the fire, which was the deadliest ever at a Mexican immigration facility, the National Immigration Institute closed its small and medium-sized detention centers across the country and began a review of conditions at the largest ones.



ktbb logo

