Alvarez hits 2-run shot off Ohtani to reach 50 RBIs, Astros down Angels 6-2

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 10:50 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker wasn’t sure how his team was able to send Shohei Ohtani to one of his worst pitching starts of the season Friday night. But Yordan Alvarez certainly played a big role in it. Alvarez hit a two-run homer off Ohtani for a major league-best 50 RBIs, backing a strong start by Framber Valdez in the Astros’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Valdez (6-4) scattered five hits across seven scoreless innings to extend his winning streak to four games. The left-hander, who fanned seven, has allowed just one run combined in his last three starts to lower his ERA to 2.16. There was one out in the first when Alvarez connected on his team-leading 15th home run to make it 2-0.



