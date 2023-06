Tyler Legacy hires new boys basketball head coach

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 10:44 pm

TYLER – Tyler Legacy High School has announced the hiring of a new head coach for its boys basketball team. According to our news partner KETK, the new coach is Kyle Smith. Smith has spent the last 13 seasons with Warren High School in San Antonio. He led the team to three district titles, six state quarterfinal appearances and three stops in the regional tournament. Smith’s record at Warren was 230-117.

