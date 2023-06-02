Coffee City Police Officer has died

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 10:20 pm

COFFEE CITY – The city of Coffee City is grieving over the death of one of their police officers. According to our news partner KETK, Officer Shaun Jackson died Thursday night. Jackson had not been with the department long. In a facebook post Police Chief JohnJay Portillo said that “Though Officer Jackson had only been with us a short time he quickly demonstrated the commitment to the public safety of the citizens, visitors and business owners of the city of Coffee City.” The cause of death has not been reported.

